Michigan reports 9,764 new COVID-19 cases, 137 additional deaths over two-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported Wednesday 9,764 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 137 additional deaths over a two-day period. That averages out to about 4,882 cases per day.

The reported deaths include 75 identified during a vital records review. This reporting covers Tuesday and Wednesday.

The total number of cases in Michigan now stands at 1,147,512 and the death total is at 22,384.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

