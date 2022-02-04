Michigan reports 9,805 new cases of COVID-19 over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported an average of 4,903 cases per day over the past two days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, there were 9,805 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday and Friday. There were also 209 new deaths with 155 of them identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,009,221 and the total number of deaths to 30,379 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are reportedly continuing to decrease, a sign that the state may be past the peak of the omicron surge.

