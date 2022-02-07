Michigan reports 9,898 new cases of COVID-19 over 3-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported an average of 3,299 cases per day over the past three days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, there were 9,898 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There were also 38 new deaths with none of them identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,019,119 and the total number of deaths to 30,417 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are reportedly continuing to decrease, a sign that the state may be past the peak of the omicron surge.

