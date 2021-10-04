Watch
Michigan reports 95 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

David Goldman/AP
FILE: In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 15:48:03-04

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 95 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools Monday as cases continue to rise in the state.

Last week, the state announced it was adjusting its definition for classifying a school outbreak.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. On Monday, Michigan reported 8,704 confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 3-day period.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 1,039,337 and the number of deaths total 21,139.

A list of school outbreaks is below:

