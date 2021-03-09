Menu

Michigan reports 954 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Posted at 2:56 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 14:56:59-05

(WXYZ) — There have been 598,968 cases of COVID-19 and 15,699 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's up 954 cases and 29 deaths from the day before.

Additionally, there have been 60,922 probable cases and 993 probable deaths.

As of March 5, 549,881 have recovered from the virus in the state.

Last Friday, Michigan loosened some of its COVID-19 restrictions, allowing 50% capacity at restaurants for indoor dining and extending the curfew until 11 p.m. The capacity was also increased at gyms, casinos, movie theaters.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

