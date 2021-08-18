Michigan Republican Rep. introduces bill to ban school mask mandates

(WXYZ) — A Michigan representative is looking to ban mask mandates in schools throughout Michigan.

Rep. John Damoose, a Republican from Harbor Springs, introduced House Bill 5269 on Tuesday, just a couple of weeks before kids begin going back to school.

Under the bill, public school districts, intermediate school districts and charter schools would not be allowed to make masks mandatory for students.

It comes days after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released its updated guidance for schools, recommending universal masking for students and staff.

In a Facebook post, Damoose said in part, "Wearing masks is a decision that should be made by parents, families, and their physicians - not by administrators and school boards."

The CDC also suggested universal masking for students and staff, despite vaccination status, due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Some districts like Detroit are requiring masks, while others are only recommending mask usage but are not requiring it.

