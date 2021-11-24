Watch
Michigan requests federal help in response to COVID-19 surge

Posted at 10:52 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 10:55:42-05

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Health and Hospital Association has teamed up with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to request the U. S. Defense Department to provide emergency assistance to battle COVID-19 in Michigan.

A spokesman for the Health and Hospital Association says the request is for nurses, respiratory therapists, and physicians. The request was reportedly made on Tuesday by the State of Michigan Health Secretary Elizabeth Hertel.

The spokesman says Minnesota and Colorado have also made similar requests.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said new COVID guidance measures will be coming from the state soon.

The Governor and her administration have not issued any mandates or restrictions so far.

7 Action News has reached out to the state for a comment on the request and is awaiting a reply.

