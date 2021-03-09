Michigan set to receive $10 billion in federal funds from $1.9 trillion stimulus bill

(WXYZ) — Michigan will receive $10.3 billion in federal funds from the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill, set to be passed in Congress.

The funds will also be dispersed among major cities and counties in the state. Detroit will receive the highest disbursement at nearly $880 million.

They will be sent to make up for losses in tax revenue due to the pandemic. The funds include premium pay for essential workers during the pandemic, providing up to $13 an hour above regular wages.

The funds will also be dispersed for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

View the full breakdown of Michigan cities and counties receiving funds below:

