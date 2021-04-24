Michigan set to resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending vaccine providers across the state resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Michiganders 18 and older.

This recommendation comes after the FDA and CDC recommended to move forward with administering the vaccine. The agencies previously recommended a pause on April 13 while experts conducted a thorough safety review after reports of a rare blood clotting syndrome in some people.

“We are glad to be able to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in Michigan following the thorough review and recommendations of ACIP, CDC and FDA,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, in a press release. “This brief pause indicates there is a robust safety review process in place for these vaccines. These adverse events appear to be extremely rare as nearly 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. with only 15 cases of this blood clotting syndrome confirmed. We encourage everyone to continue making appointments to be vaccinated with the safe and effective Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines are the way we are going to end this pandemic as quickly as possible and move toward a sense of normalcy.”

On April 13, the pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted Friday afternoon after hearing more about the rare instances of dangerous blood clots. The information was provided by CDC scientists and from Johnson & Johnson scientists on what research they had done, and potential additions to warning information.

The federal agencies confirmed that a total of 15 cases have been reported to VAERS, including the original six reported cases. All of these cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59, with a median age of 37 years. Reports indicated symptom onset between six and 15 days after vaccination.

