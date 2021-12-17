Watch
Michigan State to require COVID-19 vaccine booster for students, faculty and staff

Michigan State University's campus on a cloudy day in July
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 17, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University will require all students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster next semester.

The university already requires vaccination unless you were given an exemption, and made the announcement on Friday.

In a letter to the university community, President Samuel Stanley said those who got their two-dose vaccine more than six months ago or one-dose vaccine more than two months ago should immediately get a booster.

Those who are still within that window should also make plans to receive a booster when they are eligible.

Students, faculty and staff who do have a religious or medical exemption will remain exempt from the booster requirement.

"The high vaccination rate among our students, faculty and staff has been an essential component of what has been a successful fall semester," Stanley wrote in the email. "Combined with our face-covering requirement, this has created a safer community for our students, faculty and staff to live, work and learn with fewer cases than communities around us."

