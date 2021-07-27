Watch
Michigan surpasses 900,000 total COVID cases; adds 1,762 new cases, 19 deaths

WXYZ
Coronavirus latest graphic covid-19 cases
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 15:51:54-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan has surpassed 900,000 total COVID-19 cases, reaching 901,683 since the beginning of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the state reported that 1,762 more COVID cases were confirmed along with 19 additional deaths over a four-day period.

RELATED: CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors where virus is surging

The new report comes as the CDC reversed course on mask guidelines as cases increase across the country due to variants. Now people who are vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks indoors.

In Michigan, cases have remained low due to vaccinations, however, the spread of the Delta variant is a cause for concern. Preliminary data indicates it may increase the risk of hospitalization, with doctors seeing teenagers and young children admitted in recent weeks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer echoed the CDC mask recommendation but added that she doesn't see another statewide shutdown coming.

"The best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated," Whitmer said.

