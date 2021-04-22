Watch
Michigan to begin offering free COVID-19 tests for travelers at Michigan Welcome Centers, airports

George Calin/AP
Coronavirus tests
Posted at 9:03 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 09:03:07-04

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan will begin offering free antigen COVID-19 testing to locations with high volumes of travel like airports and Michigan welcome centers.

According to the state, the cost-free, quick testing will be offered at several Michigan Welcome Centers and airports throughout the space. Results will be available in as little as 15 minutes, and there will be an option to register online.

“As we head into the summer with vaccines ramping up and a light at the end of the tunnel, I am so proud of this partnership between MDOT and MDHHS to keep Michiganders safe,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release. “I encourage all Michiganders to continue masking up, socially distancing and hand washing to slow the spread, and if you re-enter or travel across the state, get tested at one of the new sites being set up at key points. Finally, I encourage you to get vaccinated, which is the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and put this pandemic behind us.”

Insurance is not required, and results can be obtained through text, email or uploaded to the traveler's patient portal.

Beginning April 23, there will be testing centers at the Dundee Welcome Center and the Monroe Welcome Center.

Testing at the Cherry Captial Airport in Traverse City is under way, and additional sites will be announced when they are confirmed.

