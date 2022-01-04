Michigan's Chief Medical Executive warns we could see 1000% increase in COVID case rates

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — “We are in a very difficult position right now,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, who is also an infectious disease physician, says Michigan is positioned under the weight of both delta and omicron COVID-19 variants.

“Our hospitals are completely overwhelmed. Our hospitals are struggling. We have had to ask for federal assistance, so we are in a bad place,” she says.

The state is working to deal with what is happening now while preparing for what will happen next and it leads to concerns. She says modeling based on what has happened in other states indicates we could see a 1000% increase in case rates. That is right. 1000%.

“Our case rates are going to go up. We have seen this happening around the world. We have seen this happening around the country. There are states on the east coast which have had 1000% increases in their case rates. We are really concerned about seeing this happen here,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

And while fortunately omicron statistically causes fewer hospitalizations, it still results in hospitalizations and death. The risk of serious complications is greater for the elderly, immunocompromised, or unvaccinated.

“And unfortunately, in Michigan, we are below the national average for vaccination uptake, so we are already starting with a population that is less vaccinated than other communities around the country,” she said.

Dr.Bagdasarian says the volume of predicted cases in a region where hospitals are already unable to provide care to all in need, are canceling surgeries, and referring patients to other locations is life-threatening and evidence shows already claiming lives. Mortality rates for even non-COVID conditions are increasing in the state. Hospitals have already notified the state that they are overwhelmed.

“What that means is people in waiting rooms unable to get a bed in the floor that they need to go to. It means people who should be in the ICU and need to be on ventilators are not able to get those beds because they are not available. It means staffing shortages. Staff in hospitals are getting burned out because the staffing ratios are not where they should be. It is all a result, a direct result of this pandemic. Hospitals are stretched thin, And the only way we can help hospitals continue to help us is by stopping transmission of COVID,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

She is recommending people use the tools they have to prevent the spread of COVID-19, recommending vaccination, masking, social distancing and testing before attending gatherings.

