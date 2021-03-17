Michigan's current coronavirus case rate is increasing, now similar to last October

Menu

Coronavirus cases in Michigan are on the rise from last month, and one of the state's top doctors said case rates are similar to that of the early fall.
(WXYZ) — Coronavirus cases in Michigan are on the rise from last month, and one of the state's top doctors said case rates are similar to that of the early fall.

In a weekly update Wednesday, MDHHS Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health Dr. Lyon-Callo said case rates are similar to that of mid-October in Michigan, which was about a month before the 3-week pause due to rising cases.

According to the state, the case rate is 144 cases per million people, up 29.8 cases per million people from last week, and the positivity rate is 5.1%, up 1% from the last week.

The number of cases is increasing or plateauing in most regions in Michigan.

While the case rate is down 80% from the mid-November peak last year, it is up 50% from the mid-February low.

Five regions in the state are showing an increase in case rates, and the number of active outbreaks is up 9% from the week before. The state expects the cases to continue to rise. On Tuesday, Michigan reported 2,048 cases

Cases are highest among two groups – ages 30-49 and 0-29, meaning younger people are getting the virus.

Testing is plateauing in the state, which means that the increase in case rate and positivity rate is tied to increasing cases.

Hospitalizations are also increasing in the state, up 14% from the last week. It's the third consecutive week where there was increase in hospitalizations.

