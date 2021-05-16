Monday is the last day to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field clinic

(WXYZ) — Nearly eight weeks ago, Ford Field was transformed into a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to help get more shots in arms as the state battled another massive surge of the virus. Now, as the clinic looks to wrap up its final day on Monday, hundreds of thousands of shots have been administered and the state recently lifted its mask mandate.

For those who want to get a vaccine, you can do so Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and either get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a second dose of a Pfizer vaccine, no matter where you got the first dose.

The clinic had a soft opening on March 23 before fully opening on March 24, just 12 days after the state announced Ford Field would become a clinic.

According to the latest statistics that were available Friday, there have been 272,264 vaccine doses administered at Ford Field. Of those, 266,906 were Pfizer, and 1,001 were Johnson & Johnson.



Oakland County residents got the most doses with 118,615, followed by Wayne County residents, not including Detroit, with 64,205 doses. Macomb County residents had 30,488 doses and 22,368 were from Washtenaw County. Detroiters only got 19,945 residents.

In all, people from 70 of Michigan's 83 counties got at least one dose through the clinic.

The breakdown by race and ethnicity is below.

White - 156,717 doses

Asian – 46,284 doses

Black/African American – 36,070 doses

Latinx – 16,575 doses

American Indian/Alaskan Native – 1,013 doses

Other – 10,366 doses

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.