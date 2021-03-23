More COVID vaccination appointments available in Dearborn between March 24-31

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Dearborn is making available more COVID-19 vaccination appointments for March 24 through 31 for people 50 years old and older.

The Dearborn Consolidation Vaccination Center is open for appointments for residents of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City, and Melvindale.

Two-dose Moderna shots are available by appointment only at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made here: https://www.cityofdearborn.org/covid.

