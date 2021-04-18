Watch
Mother battling for life with COVID days after delivering baby early

CARA KIRSHNER
Posted at 7:45 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 20:22:28-04

(WXYZ) — Sterling Heights mother Cara Kirschner Estrada is fighting for her life in the hospital with COVID-19, days after doctors had to perform an emergency c-section with her baby at only 29 weeks.

She initially complained of a fever earlier this month. On April 7, she was admitted to the ICU after it was discovered she had COVID pneumonia. That is what led to the early arrival of her baby, Angelo.

Then things took a turn when she was put on an ECMO, a life support machine that sustains the lungs.

Angelo is still in the NICU, but is doing OK.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help with the medical bills. You can access that page by clicking here.

