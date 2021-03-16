Nearly 200 Oxford High School students in quarantine after 21 positive cases of COVID-19

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 200 Oxford High School students are in quarantine and more than 20 have tested positive for COVID-19 after several social gatherings over the past few weeks.

According to the school district, on March 10, officials learned of a large number of social gatherings, unrelated to school events. Then, positive cases were tied to those events, which caused the district to move to remote learning on March 11 and 12.

New cases were discovered throughout the week, and then remote learning was extended through this week.

As of now, there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 student cases at the high school, which resulted in the quarantine of 195 students.

"Our decision to move to remote learning is fueled by our desire to stop any further transmission, keep our staff and students safe, and continue an equitable education. Our building administrators and parents have been incredibly diligent and supportive in contact tracing," the district said in a statement. "This small setback does not define us and we look forward to seeing our students back at Oxford High School next week."

They plan to return to in-person learning on March 22, and said a majority of cases and spread of the coronavirus have occurred outside of the school.

Additionally, the district said cases have steadily increased at Oxford Middle School; there are currently 12 active cases, resulting in about 100 quarantined students. The middle school has been shifted to remote learning for the remainder of the week, as well.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

