Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly 200 Oxford High School students in quarantine after 21 positive cases of COVID-19

items.[0].videoTitle
Nearly 200 Oxford High School students are in quarantine and more than 20 have tested positive for COVID-19 after several social gatherings over the past few weeks.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 23:15:59-04

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 200 Oxford High School students are in quarantine and more than 20 have tested positive for COVID-19 after several social gatherings over the past few weeks.

According to the school district, on March 10, officials learned of a large number of social gatherings, unrelated to school events. Then, positive cases were tied to those events, which caused the district to move to remote learning on March 11 and 12.

New cases were discovered throughout the week, and then remote learning was extended through this week.

As of now, there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 student cases at the high school, which resulted in the quarantine of 195 students.

"Our decision to move to remote learning is fueled by our desire to stop any further transmission, keep our staff and students safe, and continue an equitable education. Our building administrators and parents have been incredibly diligent and supportive in contact tracing," the district said in a statement. "This small setback does not define us and we look forward to seeing our students back at Oxford High School next week."

They plan to return to in-person learning on March 22, and said a majority of cases and spread of the coronavirus have occurred outside of the school.

Additionally, the district said cases have steadily increased at Oxford Middle School; there are currently 12 active cases, resulting in about 100 quarantined students. The middle school has been shifted to remote learning for the remainder of the week, as well.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub