New drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination facility opens inside Lakeside Mall

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination facility opened inside the former Sears automotive center at Lakeside Mall.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The site is dedicated to vaccinating Macomb County residents and workers aged 60 years and older, but will serve other eligible populations as they are identified.

“The addition of the Lakeside Mall Drive-Thru location is going to be instrumental in allowing us to more quickly reach herd immunity,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor in a press release. “We are now prepared to handle the larger groups of residents who continue to become eligible for vaccination as more doses become available. This drive-thru vaccination site can process a higher volume of vaccinations than walk-up sites and provides additional safety and convenience. I’m incredibly proud of our City’s leadership, especially those in our fire department, for pulling this complex project together so swiftly.”

“I am thrilled to announce yet another vaccination clinic in Macomb County,” said County Executive Mark A. Hackel in a press release. “With the strong support of our public safety partners like here in Sterling Heights, we have increased our ability to get shots in arms by more than 2,000 per week.”

The Lakeside Mall Drive-Thru vaccination site is open by appointment only and does not accept walk-ins. Appointments for this location can be made on the county's online scheduler at macombgov.org/covidvaccine.

