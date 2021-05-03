New efforts aim to increase Detroit's COVID-19 vaccinate rate

(WXYZ) — COVID-19 vaccinations continue to ramp us and the City of Detroit is still playing catch-up, hoping to be ready to reopen with the rest of the state when 70% of the population is vaccinated.

This week, Ford Field will begin offering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, with anyone able to make an appointment.

Also, starting Monday in Detroit, an unexpected knock at the door might be someone to tell you about a free walk-in clinic near you, all to increase the vaccination rates and reopen the city.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 50% of people over the age of 16. in the state and each metro Detroit community have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but that's only 30% in those over 16 in the city of Detroit.

Michigan

50% - At least one shot

38% - Fully Vaccinated

Detroit

30.8% - At least one shot

21.7% - Fully Vaccinated

Wayne County

55.4% - At least one shot

40.3% - Fully Vaccinated

Oakland County

58.7% - At least one shot

43.4% - Fully Vaccinated

Macomb County

48.8% - At least one shot

35.5% - Fully vaccinated

New initiatives have been consistently introduced in an attempt to catch up with the rest of the state.

Also beginning Monday, the Good Neighbor Program will pay out $50 for each Detroiter you sign up and bring to a clinic to get their shot.

"If you're a good neighbor, you don't have to be from Detroit, you could be from anywhere, but we're paying you to bring Detroiters," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

You can bring as many people as you’d like. There's no maximum to how much money you could make, but once you reach $600 in gift cards, you'll have to fill out a W-9.

You must pre-register to take advantage of the program - just call 313 230-0505.

Just last week Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced vaccination benchmarks at which restrictions would be relaxed. When 70% of the state is vaccinated mask and capacity restrictions will be lifted.

Starting Monday - city workers will be going door to door to make sure everyone knows about the walk-in clinics, some of which are now also offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The more we can get more people out here and get vaccinated, the more we can get back to normal," Detroiter Bryant Viverette said.

Being able to utilize the Johnson and Johnson it is a step in increasing the rate of vaccination since it only requires one shot.

