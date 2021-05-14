Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

'Not a fan.' Reaction pours in after Gov. Whitmer lifts mask mandate in Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Boris Grdanoski/AP
People wearing face masks shop at a green market in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Shopping masks
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 12:04:22-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is lifting its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, meaning they do not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors beginning 9 a.m. Saturday.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

On Thursday, the CDC released updated guidance recommending “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Reaction poured in quickly on our Facebook post, with comments ranging from happy to angry. Check out some below.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub