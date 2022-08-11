Watch Now
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine now available for Michiganders

Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Aug 11, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michiganders 18-years-and-older have another COVID-19 vaccine option, Novavax.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) made the announcement Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Novavax vaccine on July 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the vaccine for people 18 and older.

It’s the first COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine recommended for use in the United States.

During clinical trials, it was found to be more than 90-percent effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19.

“Having multiple types of vaccine offers more options and flexibility for people receiving COVID-19 vaccines,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “COVID-19 vaccines remain our best defense against the virus, helping prevent serious illness and death. We continue to urge Michiganders who have not yet been vaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

The Novavax vaccine is a two-dose primary series, separated by three to eight weeks.

The shorter three-week interval between the first and second doses is recommended for:

  • People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised
  • Adults ages 65-years-and-older
  • In situations in which there is increased concern about COVID-19 community levels or an individual’s higher risk of severe disease

A booster dose using any COVID-19 vaccine is not yet authorized for adults in this age group who receive a Novavax primary series.

About 100,000 doses of the vaccine are available for order by vaccine providers in Michigan.

To find providers offering Novavax, click here.

