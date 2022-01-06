Oakland County expands COVID testing sites for its residents

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County has announced that three COVID-19 testing facilities will be open to residents starting next week. In a press release, the county reported more than 21,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 20 2021, to Jan. 2 2022. The seven-day average daily cases in Oakland County was 1,800 cases per day.

The MI COVID Response Data and Modeling Update state that most new cases in Michigan remain among the unvaccinated. According to the news release, "Unvaccinated persons in Michigan had 4.3 times the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and 13.2 times the risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons."

Here are the three drive-through testing facilities that are open in Oakland County:

Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck

26000 Evergreen Rd.,

Southfield, MI 48076

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays

Rochester Fire Department

277 E. Second,

Rochester, MI 48307

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays

Former Pontiac Fire Station

348 South Blvd. West,

Pontiac, MI 48341

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

The county will also begin offering booster doses for 12 to 15-year-old children on Jan. 7. Residents can make an appointment at www.OaklandCountyVaccine.com or call 800-848-5533.

To make an appointment to get tested, head over to www.oakgov.com/COVID

