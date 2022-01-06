Watch
Oakland County expands COVID testing sites for its residents

David J. Phillip/AP
A healthcare worker collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 16:30:18-05

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County has announced that three COVID-19 testing facilities will be open to residents starting next week. In a press release, the county reported more than 21,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 20 2021, to Jan. 2 2022. The seven-day average daily cases in Oakland County was 1,800 cases per day.

The MI COVID Response Data and Modeling Update state that most new cases in Michigan remain among the unvaccinated. According to the news release, "Unvaccinated persons in Michigan had 4.3 times the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and 13.2 times the risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons."

Here are the three drive-through testing facilities that are open in Oakland County:

Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck
26000 Evergreen Rd.,
Southfield, MI 48076
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays

Rochester Fire Department
277 E. Second,
Rochester, MI 48307
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays

Former Pontiac Fire Station
348 South Blvd. West,
Pontiac, MI 48341
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

The county will also begin offering booster doses for 12 to 15-year-old children on Jan. 7. Residents can make an appointment at www.OaklandCountyVaccine.com or call 800-848-5533.

To make an appointment to get tested, head over to www.oakgov.com/COVID

