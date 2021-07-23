Oakland County hits 70% COVID vaccination goal among residents 16+

(WXYZ) — Oakland County has hit its 70% COVID vaccination goal among residents ages 16+, County Executive Dave Coulter announced Friday.

Though, Coulter noted, while it is a significant milestone, they are worried about the variants spreading in the communities.

“We’ve been doing everything possible to get as many COVID-19 vaccination shots into Oakland County arms and today we reached that elusive goal of getting 70 percent of our population of people ages 16 and older vaccinated with at least the first dose,” Coulter said in a press release. “We’re among the first counties in the state and the first in Metro Detroit to reach this goal and I’m so grateful that so many county residents took the initiative to get vaccinated and keep themselves, their families, friends and neighbors safe from this insidious virus."

Coulter added, "With 30 percent of our population still unvaccinated, we can’t fully get back to normal.”

According to Michigan's first-dose tracker, the state is at 62.9% when it comes to residents who have received their first dose.

Oakland County was running a gift card incentive to help get to that 70% mark. According to the county, more than 1,100 gift cards have been distributed to Oakland County residents who have received the vaccine since June 24.

The county said it is now looking at helping vaccinate college students for the fall semester.

For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Oakland County, click here.

