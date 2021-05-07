Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Oakland County launches COVID vaccination program for homebound and long-term care residents

items.[0].image.alt
stock image
Vaccine test
Posted at 9:22 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 21:22:17-04

OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) — Oakland County health officials have partnered with Ready Nursing Solutions to bring COVID vaccinations to homebound senior citizens and people in long-term care facilities.

Many face the hurdle of getting to a COVID vaccination clinic in metro Detroit, and accessibility has been top of mind for many health and government officials working to get shots in arms.

With this new program, Oakland County residents who are homebound or at a long-term care center can make an appointment to see a nurse conveniently from their home by calling 810-331-0902. The appointments are made directly through Ready Nursing Solutions. And to register online, just go to www.getreadyvaccine.com. You'll complete a patient intake form, then select "Oakland County Residents – Homebound" on the drop-down menu.

Homebound residents must meet state eligibility requirements to get the vaccine, and note that only one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are used for homebound appointments.

Additional options for scheduling a homebound COVID vaccination appointment are below.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub