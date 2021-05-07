Oakland County launches COVID vaccination program for homebound and long-term care residents

OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) — Oakland County health officials have partnered with Ready Nursing Solutions to bring COVID vaccinations to homebound senior citizens and people in long-term care facilities.

Many face the hurdle of getting to a COVID vaccination clinic in metro Detroit, and accessibility has been top of mind for many health and government officials working to get shots in arms.

With this new program, Oakland County residents who are homebound or at a long-term care center can make an appointment to see a nurse conveniently from their home by calling 810-331-0902. The appointments are made directly through Ready Nursing Solutions. And to register online, just go to www.getreadyvaccine.com. You'll complete a patient intake form, then select "Oakland County Residents – Homebound" on the drop-down menu.

Homebound residents must meet state eligibility requirements to get the vaccine, and note that only one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are used for homebound appointments.

Additional options for scheduling a homebound COVID vaccination appointment are below.

