Oakland County opens new vaccine site at UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) — Oakland County announced Friday that it has opened another large vaccination site at the UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Health Division began administering doses by appointment Friday morning, according to a news release.

“Sites like these at the UWM Sports Complex are so vital to our efforts to get more than 1 million Oakland County residents vaccinated quickly and efficiently,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a press release. “With more doses on the way to Michigan, we are continuing to accelerate our efforts to make a safe and effective vaccine available to all eligible residents.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer helped kicked off the opening today.

“This community vaccination site will help us hit our statewide target of 100,000 shots a day and is a testament to what we can do when we work together,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release.

The county said as of March 31, Oakland County providers have administered more than 586,000 doses supplied by the state of Michigan.

According to the press release, Oakland County will schedule appointments at the UWM Sports Complex and its other vaccine sites through the Save Your Spot list. There are currently 225,000 people registered on the list.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.