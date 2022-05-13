Oakland County reminds residents of COVID-19 prevention tips amid surge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Due to the recent surge of daily COVID-19 cases in southeastern Michigan, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it has elevated Oakland County along with Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston and St. Clair counties to the high-risk category for COVID-19 community transmission.

As of Thursday, Oakland County’s seven-day average daily cases was 562 cases per day and the seven-day positivity rate for testing is now 19.8 percent, the CDC said.

The Oakland County Health Division reminds residents, organizations, and worksites of the following prevention steps recommended by CDC during high COVID-19 community levels:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Visit oaklandcountyvaccine.com for Health Division vaccine locations.

Get tested if you have symptoms or are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Isolate and quarantine if needed.

Wear a mask indoors in public.

If you test positive for COVID-19, talk to your doctor about whether you meet eligibility criteria and should get antibody or antiviral treatment.



Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.