Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard tests positive for COVID-19

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

“Even though I choose to be fully vaccinated and received the booster shot, the omicron variant was still able to catch up with me,” Bouchard said in a press release. “I had assumed it was not a question of whether it caught up to me given the duties of a first responder, but when. Per our protocols I will be in quarantine, but I will continue to work remotely.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Bouchard is experiencing many symptoms, including a headache, congestion, exhaustion and other aches.

The sheriff’s office says they have been hit hard by COVID with more than 170 of its 1,400 employees currently off work who have COVID or were exposed to it.

