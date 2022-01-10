Oakland University extends remote learning through Jan. 31

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University is extending its remote learning format through the end of January due to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The university on Monday announced that most winter 2022 semester courses would continue online through Monday, Jan. 31. Previously, the plan was to have students report to class online until Jan. 18.

Leaders say they are hopeful coronavirus spread will be reduced to return to in-person learning by Feb. 1.

Unless otherwise posted, some in-person services at the university will remain open including Kresge Library, Oakland Center and university auxiliaries.

“We advise the OU community to be vigilant in proactively following the university's established infection prevention measures, and ask that employees continue to work with their supervisors regarding the feasibility of remote work,” Oakland University said in part in a press release.

The university said it strongly encourages those eligible to be fully vaccinated, receive booster shots and upload the records to Graham Health Center's patient portal.

Testing is available for free at the Oakland Center.

"Please rest assured that we will continue to make data-informed decisions to protect the OU community. We are grateful to all students, faculty and staff for your continuing cooperation in keeping the OU community in good health," the university said.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.