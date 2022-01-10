Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Oakland University extends remote learning through Jan. 31

items.[0].image.alt
Oakland University Website
Oakland University
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 17:33:39-05

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University is extending its remote learning format through the end of January due to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The university on Monday announced that most winter 2022 semester courses would continue online through Monday, Jan. 31. Previously, the plan was to have students report to class online until Jan. 18.

Leaders say they are hopeful coronavirus spread will be reduced to return to in-person learning by Feb. 1.

Unless otherwise posted, some in-person services at the university will remain open including Kresge Library, Oakland Center and university auxiliaries.

“We advise the OU community to be vigilant in proactively following the university's established infection prevention measures, and ask that employees continue to work with their supervisors regarding the feasibility of remote work,” Oakland University said in part in a press release.

The university said it strongly encourages those eligible to be fully vaccinated, receive booster shots and upload the records to Graham Health Center's patient portal.

Testing is available for free at the Oakland Center.

"Please rest assured that we will continue to make data-informed decisions to protect the OU community. We are grateful to all students, faculty and staff for your continuing cooperation in keeping the OU community in good health," the university said.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub