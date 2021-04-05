Oakland University student-residents required to take COVID vaccination prior to fall semester

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University in Rochester is requiring all students living on campus in residence halls, apartments and cottages to receive a COVID-19 vaccine prior to fall move-in on Friday, Aug. 27.

Exemptions will only apply to students with religious or medical reasons. Additionally, vaccination status must be submitted to the university before move-in.

To help ensure accessibility, the university is offering vaccinations on campus beginning Wednesday. The institution says its goal is to have all students, faculty and staff completely immunized by the end of spring semester.

“We are fortunate that Oakland is receiving these vaccines at a time when Michigan is experiencing a dramatic increase in both the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 variants,” said Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz. “The most effective way to prevent infection and transmission of this virus is vaccination. I expect everyone will do their part and get vaccinated.”

Faculty, staff and students can get vaccinated between Wednesday, April 7 and Friday, April 9 at Rite Aid in Meadow Brook Theatre. Hours of clinic operation are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

You can register for an appointment here.

If students are unable to make both dose appointments, they're encouraged to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be administered Tuesday, April 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oakland Center. Students can register here.

“By immunizing our entire community, we can return to pre-pandemic normalcy,” said President Pescovitz. "Along with wearing a mask and social distancing, vaccinations are key for us to repopulate campus, and re-introduce the many special features that make up the OU experience."

For more COVID-19 updates at Oakland University, click here.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.