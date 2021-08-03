Watch
One lane reopens on NB I-75 from I-696 to 12 Mile Road as sinkhole repairs continue

Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 03, 2021
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — One lane has reopened on northbound I-75 from I-696 to 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights as crews are still working to repair a sinkhole that was discovered on Friday, July 30.

MDOT says the center lane will remain closed as crews continue to work on nearby damaged sections of the freeway. Contracting crews have repaired and paved the left and center lanes.

The center lane will likely reopen to traffic by the end of the week.

The northbound I-75 service drive remains closed from 11 Mile Road to Gardenia Avenue. MDOT says there is currently no estimate on when that section of the service drive will reopen.

The sinkhole appeared when crews were mining for a drainage tunnel under the northbound service drive near 11 1/2 Mile Road. MDOT says this section of northbound I-75 will be rebuilt in 2022 as part of the modernization project.

