'Our future is in our hands.' Detroit announces eight new COVID vaccination sites in neighborhoods

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday eight new vaccination sites launching in city neighborhoods in an effort to ramp up vaccination efforts in Detroit amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

"Right now the state of Michigan is far and away the most dangerous place to be if you’re concerned about getting COVID," said Mayor Duggan, referencing a hot spot map of the country.

The city is teaming up with Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Islamic Center of Detroit to open these vaccination sites, which will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccination sites will be at the following locations starting next week:

"All we can do is make the opportunity available," said Duggan.

He added, "our future is in our hands."

Detroiters now have 5 options for vaccines from @DetHealth, all of which can be scheduled by calling 313-230-0505. With Covid-19 rates and hospitalizations continuing to rise, we encourage all eligible Detroit residents and workers to make an appointment ASAP. #mayorsbriefing — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 5, 2021

He said residents now have five choices to get their COVID vaccine, including Senior Saturday events, whichever way works best for them.

All eligible residents have to do is call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment.

Those who are currently eligible to receive a vaccine in Detroit:

Any Detroiter age 16 or older

Any worker working a jobsite in the City of Detroit

"I need people to think about talking to their friends and their neighbors," said Duggan.

Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said the city is at a 21 percent vaccination rate.

"The only way that we're going to beat COVID-19 is to significantly expand our vaccination efforts," said Fair.

