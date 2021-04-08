‘Our healthcare workers are exhausted.’ Henry Ford Health System provides update amid COVID case surge

(WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health System said during a virtual COVID-19 update that the surge is taking a toll on its healthcare workers.

“Our healthcare workers are exhausted. They’re not just tired, they’re exhausted … they need our support once again as we ask them to continue this journey and deal with this surge,” said Bob Riney, Chief Operating Officer of Henry Ford Health System.

He called on the public to comply with COVID safety measures, asking them to think about the exhausted medical staff before going out without a mask or to a large social gathering.

“None of us expected what we are seeing today,” said Riney.

Henry Ford said they are monitoring key indicators, and that they have the highest number of COVID cases at Henry Ford Macomb, causing them to limit elective procedures at that hospital today and Friday, and will reassess over the weekend.

Michigan's current statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it's been since April 24, 2020, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

Percent positivity is up 348% and case rates are up 375% since the previous low on February 19. Currently, the rate stands at 15.6%.

Michigan has the highest number of cases and the highest case rate across the country in the past seven days.

On the vaccine front, over the last four weeks, Henry Ford said they have administered about 20,000 doses a week, with first and second doses.

“Vaccination is our way out of this pandemic, but right now, we have not vaccinated enough people to get to herd immunity, ” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Chief Clinical Officer at henry Ford Health.

Henry Ford also said they have been selected as a Moderna vaccination study site for children, ages 6 months and 12 years.

