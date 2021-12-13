Oxford High School students can pick up belongings starting Monday

(WXYZ) — Oxford High School students will be able to pick up their belongings that were left behind from the deadly shooting last month starting on Monday.

According to the school's principal, students will be able to pick up their backpacks and other belongings Monday through Wednesday at the school.

It will happen at the high school's north parking lot, and parents and students are asked to stay in their vehicles. Staff will bring out items to you.

Police, counselors and therapists will be on hand for any students who need them.

It comes after students gathered for the first time on Friday at the elementary school. The district wanted to put together an event where students could spend time together and have some structured activities.

Four students were killed – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling – and seven other people, including a teacher, were injured when 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire on the school on Nov. 30.

He was taken into custody and faces several charges including first-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

