Parents split over sending their kids to school in masks

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Guidance continues to roll in strongly suggesting the use of masks especially for young children not yet eligible for the vaccine.​ For many families, it will be a personal choice and there are some strong opinions out there.

One Brownstown family says they don't go anywhere without their masks.

Mom Alexis Wyatt says it's mostly to protect her youngest, Alexander, who has a genetic heart condition and a compromised immune system.

"I mean if Alexander were to catch COVID it could kill him," said

Alexander was supposed to attend Gudith Elementary in the fall, but with no mandatory masking policy in place, Wyatt decided to keep home.

His big sister, Athena, will still go and she's already made it clear to her teachers where she stands on masks.

​"Athena stood up for herself and said I am not taking this off I have a sick brother at home," said Wyatt. "I can't you guys don't get it I can't bring something home to him."

Trenton mom, Heather Rowland feels differently, she says her daughter will be happy to leave the masks at home.

"I don't think it's a risk, in my opinion, nobody's been sick in my household," said Heather Rowland, "I mean we've followed the rules and stuff my personal opinion no mask."

Dr. Banu Kumar says kids can be super-spreaders of the COVID virus.

A simple cloth mask can keep them from bringing anything home.

"The material has to be tightly woven fabric and it has to be breathable, cotton works fine, preferably more than one layer," said Dr. Banu Kumar, chief of Pediatric Hospital Medicine at the Detroit Medical Center.

She says it's probably a good idea to send your kids to school with more than one mask in case one gets dirty or wet.

The Woodhaven-Brownstown school district policy says masking indoors is a personal choice, but they will be requiring masks for students using their public transportation.

