Pediatrician answers your questions on COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11

Posted at 6:14 AM, Oct 27, 2021
(WXYZ) — Dr. Molly O'Shea, a pediatrician with Birmingham Pediatrics, joined us this morning to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11.

It comes after an FDA advisory panel recommended giving the Pfizer vaccine to kids in that age group.

A full emergency use authorization could come next week.

You can watch her interview in the video player above.

