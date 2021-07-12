Pfizer & US health officials to discuss possibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster

(WXYZ) — Pfizer and federal health leaders will be meeting on Monday to discuss whether or not a booster shot is needed for the Michigan-made COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said studies on a booster are continuing, and Pfizer said it's ramping up efforts in case a booster shot is needed. The company said it has seen decreasing immunity rates from the vaccine as the month's progress.

"I would suspect that, if there is a recommendation on providing boosters then it's gonna be for a select portion of the population," Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said this week.

This week marks seven months since the first Americans got a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial. Since then, hundreds of millions of Americans have rolled up their sleeves.

More than 56^ of people 12 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.

A senior health official said Pfizer will brief government officials about the potential need for a booster dose of its vaccine after Israel released data showing a marked decline in its effectiveness, from more than 90% to about 64% as the Delta variant spreads. Israel will offer a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine to people who have compromised immune systems.

The United Kingdom also said last month it might offer boosters, too, but the CDC and FDA say "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster at this time.

"That doesn't mean we stop there. There are studies ongoing as we speak about looking at the feasibility about if and when we should be boosting people," Fauci said.

