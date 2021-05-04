Protect Michigan Commission: We could reach 70% vaccinated in Michigan by July 4

(WXYZ) — Michigan could hit the first goal in the "MI Vacc to Normal" plan by the end of the week if all things go right, according to the COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee, the Protect Michigan Commission.

Kerry Ebersole Singh, the director of the Protect Michigan Commission, said that Michigan could hit 55% of those eligible getting their first COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week, or it could take a couple of weeks depending on how quickly people get vaccinated.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 50.4% of Michiganders with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Two weeks after Michigan hits 55%, the state will allow in-person work to resume.

Ebersole Singh also said that she believes the state could reach the highest benchmark, 70% vaccinated, as soon as July 4.

"It's dependent on all of us to help get our friends and family vaccinated," she told us Tuesday morning.

Once the state reaches 70% vaccinated, the face masks and gatherings order will be rescinded and all businesses will be allowed to reopen.

"We just need to get the job done, and just keep encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated," she said.

Below you'll find the details for each reopening plan tied to vaccinations.

Two weeks after 60% of people are vaccinated - 4,858,150 residents



Indoor capacity at sports stadiums will increase to 25%

Indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls & funeral homes will increase to 25%

Bars and restaurants will not be required to close early

Two weeks after 65% of people are vaccinated - 5,262,996 residents



All indoor capacity limits will be lifted

Social distancing still has to be maintained

Two weeks after 70% of people are vaccinated - 5,667,842 residents



Gatherings and Facemask order will be lifted by the MDHHS

