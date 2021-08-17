Public health advisory issued for Wayne County ahead of new school year

(WXYZ) — A new public health advisory has been issued for Wayne County K through 12 schools, both public and private.

The advisory is aimed at protecting students and faculty from the COVID-19 virus, but is not a mandate, a release states.

“With children 12 and younger not yet able to get vaccinated and the increased spread of the highly contagious delta variant, it is critical that everyone does their part to ensure students can safely return to in-person classrooms this fall,” said Melita Jordan, director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human & Veterans Services. “These guidelines provide common-sense advice for school districts to follow that will help protect both students and staff.”

It's strongly suggested that schools in Wayne County implement prevention protocol by doing the following:

Consistent and Proper Mask Use – This strategy includes universal face mask wearing for students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Social Distancing – This strategy recommends physical distancing of at least three (3) feet between individuals.

Ventilation – A proper ventilation strategy helps reduce virus particles in the air and can reduce transmission risk.

Promote COVID-19 Vaccination – National data shows that more than 90 percent of the new COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated persons. All staff and students 12 years and older should get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from illness.

Symptom monitoring, getting tested and staying home when sick – School mitigation plans should require staff and students (regardless of vaccination status) to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms including fever (temperature of 100.4 Fahrenheit or above), new cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or onset of chills and muscle aches. When an individual is experiencing symptoms, they should get tested for COVID-19, and if they test positive do not report to school and follow self-quarantine guidelines.

