READ: Political leaders, groups react to June 22 lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

(WXYZ) — Reaction is coming in following Governor Gretchen Whitmer's announcement that the vast majority of COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on June 22.

We will be collecting the statements issued here.

Progress Michigan issued the following statement on behalf for Executive Director Lonnie Scott:

It’s hard to overstate how crucial Gov. Whitmer’s leadership during the pandemic has been to protect the health of our communities. Her willingness to listen to the experts and enact necessary, fact-based public health guidance in spite of near-constant harassment and even threats on her life helped slow the spread of COVID and save lives. Now, millions of Michiganders are vaccinated and brighter days are on the horizon. Here at Progress Michigan, we’re grateful for Gov. Whitmer’s efforts throughout this crisis and ready to help our state recover from the impact of COVID and come back even stronger than before.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association released the following statement on behalf of their President & CEO Justin Winslow:

The hospitality industry received transcendent news today that will finally move it past 463 days of closure, capacity restrictions and elevated regulatory scrutiny that forced more than one in six Michigan restaurants to close their doors for good. The challenges ahead remain daunting for many, but this industry is resilient, adaptive and ready to meet this newfound opportunity head on.



The MRLA will focus its efforts going forward on sensible workforce solutions that benefit employers and employees alike. We also will advocate for the strategic investment of federal dollars to help restore the hospitality industry to its rightful place as one of opportunity and as an ambassador to all that is Pure Michigan.

