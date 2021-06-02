Downtown Royal Oak restaurants participating in 'Shots for Shots' vaccination campaign

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new "Shots for Shots" campaign is launching in Royal Oak to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

County, city, and local business leaders will hold a vaccination event on June 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

Those who get vaccinated will receive $10 in Royal Oak Downtown Dollars that can be used at 70 Royal Oak downtown businesses.

The idea for the campaign was pitched by Sarah, a longtime server at the Rock on Third, to Dave Woodward, chairman of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners. Then a plan came together. The Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority approved funding for the Royal Oak Downtown Dollars. An Oakland County vaccine partner, Mednext, has agreed to provide vaccinations.

“I’m supportive of whatever strategy helps us get to that 70% vaccination levels as fast as possible,” said Woodward. “If ‘Shots for Shots” encourages more people to get vaccinated - especially younger people- I’m all in.”

“We are excited to partner with this community effort to increase vaccine levels in Oakland County and the area,” said Robert Meinert, MedNext’s Director of Vaccines. “More people getting vaccinated keeps us all safe.”

No appointment is necessary, but people are encouraged to sign-up by going to the city’s website or www.mednextusa.com/maxthevax. Pfizer vaccines will be provided.

“We all get back to normal faster when we all get vaccinated,” said Carrie O’Neill, owner of Rock on Third and president of the Royal Oak Restaurant Association. “Having the vaccinations available right downtown on a Friday makes it very convenient for restaurant staff, and the public at large to get vaccinated.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.