Safety precautions being taken for major events in metro Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — As we enter Labor Day weekend, major crowds are planning to gather throughout the metro area for different events.

There's Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak, the home opener for Michigan Football at The Big House, and for the Michigan State Fair in Novi.

It's the last big summer weekend for families, and people will be out in numbers. If you plan on heading to one of these major events, there are some things you should know to stay safe with COVID-19 and the delta variant spreading.

At Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats, organizers are increasing hand sanitizing and wash stations, as well as cleaning staff. They are also having a vaccine clinic on-site to encourage people to get the shot.

In Novi, the state fair is in full swing. In a statement, organizers said they are, "looking forward to commencing in person and celebrating Michigan's agriculture, traditions, and community on the original dates of September 2nd - 6th 2021! The safety of our customers, participants, and team members is always the highest priority to us and we stand ready to abide by all government policies, health organization recommendations, and necessary protective measures that are in place at that time."

Just like Arts, Beats & Eats, if you aren't vaccinated, Michigan State Fair organizers ask that you wear a mask, reminding people that the CDC suggests people wear masks indoors and outdoors in large groups, whether you're vaccinated or not.

Over in Ann Arbor, football season is kicking off with a potential full stadium at Michigan Stadium. The largest in the U.S., it holds more than 100,000 fans.

The Wolverines take on Western Michigan, and masks are not required outdoors, but encouraged. Fans are also encouraged to wear masks inside restrooms and stores, regardless of vaccination status, and suite owners are encouraged to open windows while watching the game.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.