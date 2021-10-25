Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Schools without mask requirements experiencing higher COVID-19 case rates

State report shows differences
items.[0].videoTitle
We're talking with a data scientist about the effect masking up in schools is having on COVID-19 rates among children.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 17:48:46-04

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Statewide the CDC says the risk of COVID-19 is high, but the risk of getting sick appears to be increasing for children.

The Michigan COVID-19 Response Data and Modeling update released by the state last week reveals that case increases are the largest in school-aged children.

“More of the majority of new outbreaks, over 60% of new outbreaks are in youth settings,” said Andrew Brouwer, who is currently an Assistant Research Scientist in the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan.

So how do we protect children? Brouwer says he knows it has been politicized and many have emotional opinions, but the math shows that masks protect children.

Districts without mask requirements clearly are experiencing higher case rates.

“After school started we really started seeing community transmission explode in those districts without mask mandates. Those that had mask mandates and partial requirements, those are still increasing because we are having the delta surge now, but at a much lower rate,” said Brouwer.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub