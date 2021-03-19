Several COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan attributed to high school athletics

(WXYZ) — A significant number of recent COVID-19 cases in Michigan have been attributed to high school athletics, state officials said Friday.

Of the 645 outbreaks reported in the state, 315 of them are associated with different sports teams, including clubs, schools and recreational sports.

All age groups have seen increases in cases, but the 10-19 age group has seen the largest one. Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun warned that outbreaks in this age group can have an impact on children's education.

In response, the state updated its gatherings and masks epidemic order to increase weekly testing for youth athletes ages 13-19 to safely participate in sports. They will undergo rapid antigen testing, beginning April 2.

Under the program, youth athletes are required to take part in weekly testing to participate in athletic practices or competition.

Despite the rising number of cases, the governor said at this point, the state is not announcing any restrictions on high school sports and doesn't have plans to do so at this juncture.

High school sports resumed in Michigan on Feb. 8 after a months-long ban.

