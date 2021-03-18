Menu

Several CVS locations to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in metro Detroit

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 11:51:43-04

(WXYZ) — CVS Pharmacy is the latest pharmacy that will be providing COVID-19 vaccines for Michiganders.

Beginning Friday, appointments will become available at five CVS locations in metro Detroit, with a total of eight locations in the entire state. Vaccinations are expected to begin on March 21.

Vaccines will be available to everyone who meets state eligibility criteria, and K-12 teachers and staff. Beginning Monday, people age 50 and up, and ages 16-49 with chronic health conditions, will be able to get vaccinated. Everyone ages 16 and up will become eligible on April 5.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be allowed, and people have to pre-register through the CVS Pharmacy app, CVS.com or by calling 800-746-7287.

Currently, Rite Aid and Meijer pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan.

The cities having the vaccinations are Detroit, Fraser, Holt, Jackson and Lansing.

