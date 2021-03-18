Several CVS locations to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — CVS Pharmacy is the latest pharmacy that will be providing COVID-19 vaccines for Michiganders.

Beginning Friday, appointments will become available at five CVS locations in metro Detroit, with a total of eight locations in the entire state. Vaccinations are expected to begin on March 21.

Vaccines will be available to everyone who meets state eligibility criteria, and K-12 teachers and staff. Beginning Monday, people age 50 and up, and ages 16-49 with chronic health conditions, will be able to get vaccinated. Everyone ages 16 and up will become eligible on April 5.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be allowed, and people have to pre-register through the CVS Pharmacy app, CVS.com or by calling 800-746-7287.

Currently, Rite Aid and Meijer pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan.

The cities having the vaccinations are Detroit, Fraser, Holt, Jackson and Lansing.

