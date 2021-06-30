Several Michigan unemployment offices reopen for in-person appointments

(WXYZ) — Beginning Wednesday, a dozen Michigan Unemployment offices will reopen for in-person appointments for the first time since March 2020.

You can schedule an appointment online with time slots available between 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency said the in-person option will be a huge benefit for Michiganders recovering from job loss during the pandemic.

Locations include W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit and Hayes Rd. in Sterling Heights.

For more information, click here.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.