Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Several Michigan unemployment offices reopen for in-person appointments

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, California State Auditor Elaine Howle released a report saying that the EDD might have overpaid millions of people since March 2020 after it stopped enforcing eligibility rules so they could process claims faster. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Unemployment
Posted at 5:53 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 05:53:24-04

(WXYZ) — Beginning Wednesday, a dozen Michigan Unemployment offices will reopen for in-person appointments for the first time since March 2020.

You can schedule an appointment online with time slots available between 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency said the in-person option will be a huge benefit for Michiganders recovering from job loss during the pandemic.

Locations include W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit and Hayes Rd. in Sterling Heights.

For more information, click here.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub