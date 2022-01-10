SMART bus 'significantly impacted' by omicron, seeing 25% of services canceled or delayed daily

(WXYZ) — SMART bus service in metro Detroit is being impacted by the spread of the coronavirus and the omicron variant.

According to SMART, they are having to cut trips when there is no operator and about 20-25% of the current bus service is being canceled or delayed on a daily basis.

The organization also said it is working to make changes to the existing bus schedule and updating daily service cuts and changes to the real-time arrival system.

They are asking riders to check a real-time arrival app, like Transit, for trip information.

On top of that, a worker shortage has left SMART down about 80 bus drivers, which is only allowing them to operate about 75% of pre-pandemic service levels.

"Be patient with each other and our bus operators!" they said.

