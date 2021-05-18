Some metro Detroit businesses struggle with new guidance over mask-wearing

(WXYZ) — There is major confusion over masks here in Michigan because of the CDC's recent change in guidance, allowing fully vaccinated people to stop masking up. Last week, Michigan followed suit, dropping the mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated.

Now, more and more businesses are revisiting their mask policies. Stores such as Target, Meijer, Walmart, Starbucks and Costco no longer require customers to wer masks.

But, other stores like Kroger, Home Depot and Ulta Beauty aren't letting their guard down yet.

"It's still scary to me because you really don't know how effective the vaccination is right now because it's still new," one person said.

"it was a little surprising, but i did want to trust that they were vaccinated and they weren't just walking around with no mask," another added.

There have been various reactions to the CDC's update allowing fully vaccinated Americans to drop the mask.

While some businesses plan to follow the CDC's guidance, others are still requiring customers to mask up.

Meijer and Target initially said they would still require customers to wear a mask, however, Meijer changed its mind, joining Walmart and other major chains, saying they will also follow the CDC's guidelines.

There's also confusion at places like Sports Venue Bar & Grill in Garden City, which posted on social media it's unsure how to proceed.

You can show your vaccination card and not wear one as you roam, or just wear a mask while seated if you don't share your vaccine status.

Some people are unsure if they're ready to ditch the mask or keep it for a bit longer.

MIOSHA released a statement that says in part, "MIOSHA is in the process of reviewing both the emergency rules and draft permanent rules. The agency has the flexibility it needs to ensure consistency with public health guidelines and will continue to protect Michigan workers as we work toward ending this pandemic."

The workplace watchdog went on to say it'll comply with MDHHS rules when responding to COVID-19-related employee complaints and investigations.

