St. Joe's Oakland and St. Mary Mercy Livonia offering walk-in COVID clinics

Posted at 2:21 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 14:21:37-04

(WXYZ) — Saint Joseph Mercy Health System announced it will be accepting walk-ins at St. Joe's Oakland and St. Mary Mercy Livonia for COVID vaccinations.

Anyone 16 or older is welcome, but minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of their vaccination.

Locations, dates and times:

St. Mary Mercy Livonia: 36475 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (offering Pfizer vaccines)

  • Week of May 10 - 14, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

  • Beginning May 18 the clinic will be open twice each week: Tuesdays from 8 a.m. - Noon and Thursdays from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

St. Joseph Mercy Oakland: 44405 Woodward Ave. Pontiac (offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines)

· Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· Week of May 10-14, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· Monday, May 17, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· Friday, May 21, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· Monday, May 24, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· Wednesday, May 26, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

· CLOSED Monday, May 31

