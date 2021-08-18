Watch
State: 97.6% of COVID-19 cases between January & July were those not fully vaccinated

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provided an update on COVID-19 data in the state on Wednesday, showing a majority of people who have gotten COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

According to the state, 97.6% of cases between Jan. 15 and July 28 were in people who were not fully vaccinated. That equals 388,584 total cases of people who were not fully vaccinated.

In that time, there were 9,178 breakthrough cases, and the percentage of fully vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 was just .21%.

The data also found that 94.5% of people hospitalized between Jan. 15 and July 28 were not fully vaccinated, and the percentage of those who were fully vaccinated was 5.5%.

As for those who have died from COVID-19, 95% of the deaths in that same time period were from people who were not fully vaccinated, according to the state.

